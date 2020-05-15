Sports World: Taufik accuses sports ministry of corruption

Taufik accuses sports ministry of corruption

JAKARTA • Indonesian badminton legend Taufik Hidayat has claimed the country's sports ministry is full of corrupt "rats", after admitting his own role in a bribery case.

"No matter who the minister is, it'll be the same," the retired Olympic gold medallist said in a YouTube interview this week. "Half the building should be destroyed because there are so many rats inside."

The 38-year-old's comments came after he testified in court last week that he delivered one billion rupiah (S$95,000) to the personal assistant of former youth and sports minister Imam Nahrawi, who is on trial for corruption.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Carlsen's US$1 million chess series unveiled

LONDON • World champion Magnus Carlsen unveiled a series of online chess tournaments with a total of US$1 million (S$1.43 million) in prize money yesterday.

The 29-year-old launched his own tour on the back of the US$250,000 Magnus Carlsen Invitational held earlier this month. There will be three more "majors" before a grand final in August featuring winners of the individual tournaments.

REUTERS

No spitting, ball kissing: Conmebol

ASUNCION • Teams competing in South America's Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana have been told players must avoid spitting and kissing the ball as part of new rules published by the region's football governing body, Conmebol, to combat Covid-19.

Conmebol also said in a statement that players must not blow mucus from their nose or swop shirts after the game, and they must use their own personal water bottles. Face masks must also be worn during post-match interviews and by substitutes on the bench.

The tournaments were suspended in March and new start dates have yet to be decided.

REUTERS

Lavezzi alleges sex video blackmail plot

BUENOS AIRES • Former Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli forward Ezequiel Lavezzi has made a complaint that he is being blackmailed over sex videos, Argentinian judicial sources said.

The 35-year-old former Argentina international, who retired in December, claimed to have received messages threatening to publish intimate images of him on the Internet if he did not pay US$5,000 (S$7,300) for each one.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Virtual fans, fake crowd noise for NFL

NEW YORK • Fox Sports' National Football League (NFL) play-by-play announcer Joe Buck on Wednesday said that it is "pretty much a done deal" that the network will employ fake crowd noise during broadcasts of NFL games - if there are games at all.

Virtual fans will also likely be used to pepper the stands in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said in an interview on SiriusXM Radio's Andy Cohen Live.

Meanwhile, the NFL extended its virtual off-season through May 29, which provides an additional two weeks for players to work with team staff from home.

REUTERS