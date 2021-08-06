Sports World: Tan outplays men at S'pore Pro Series

Tan outplays men at S'pore Pro Series

Singapore golfer Amanda Tan outshone the men yesterday to win the fifth leg of the FTAG Singapore Pro Series Invitational by three shots.

She is the first female winner of the series. She carded a two-under 69 to finish on 140, ahead of overnight leader Koh Dengshan (73) and amateur Shannon Tan (72) at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course.

Rugby League World Cup moved to 2022

LONDON • The Rugby League World Cup in England has been postponed to next year after last month's withdrawals of defending champions Australia and New Zealand, tournament organisers said yesterday.

Both countries cited player welfare and safety concerns amid the Covid-19 pandemic for their pullout, meaning the event, initially scheduled for Oct 23-Nov 27, could not be held this year.

REUTERS

Winning return for Nadal after hiatus

WASHINGTON • Rafael Nadal made a triumphant return from a two-month layoff on Wednesday but needed a third-set tie-breaker to outlast American Jack Sock and advance at the ATP Citi Open, one of the main warm-up events before the US Open starts on Aug 30.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, making his Washington debut, beat his opponent 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-1) before 7,000 spectators but the Spaniard, who missed Wimbledon and the Olympics, later admitted he was still feeling some pain in his foot.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE