Sports World: Tampines trounced by Jeonbuk again

Tampines trounced by Jeonbuk again

A 10-man Tampines Rovers lost 4-0 to Jeonbuk Motors last night in their Asian Champions League Group H clash at the Bunyodkor Football Stadium in Tashkent.

The Stags, who fell 9-0 to the same opponents last Thursday, put in an improved performance this time but sank to their fourth defeat in as many matches as captain Yasir Hanapi was sent off after a second yellow card in the 60th minute.

Stanislav Iljutcenko (two), Gustavo Henrique da Silva Sousa and Modou Barrow scored for the South Korean champions.

Palace name Vieira as new manager

LONDON • Crystal Palace have appointed Patrick Vieira, 45, as their manager on a three-year deal to replace Roy Hodgson, the English Premier League club said yesterday.

Hodgson left the Eagles after guiding them to a 14th-place finish last term. Vieira, who captained Arsenal to three league titles and four FA Cups as a player, was sacked by French Ligue 1 side Nice in December after a 21/2-year stint.

Serbian athlete fails virus test in Tokyo

TOKYO • An athlete with the Serbian Olympic team has tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Japan, a host city official said yesterday.

The member of the five-strong rowing team was found to have the virus after a test at Haneda Airport upon the team's arrival on Saturday. The athlete has been isolated, while the remaining four have been transferred to a separate facility.

Full crowds back at SW19 from tomorrow

LONDON • Wimbledon will have capacity crowds from the singles quarter-finals tomorrow as Covid-19 restrictions on attendances are relaxed, the All England Club announced yesterday.

Attendances at SW19 have been capped at 50 per cent since the start of the tournament last week but this weekend's finals were to rise to 100 per cent on the 15,000-capacity Centre Court.

