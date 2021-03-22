Sports World: Tampines trail Albirex on goal difference

Tampines trail Albirex on goal difference

Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata lost their perfect record when Balestier Khalsa held them to a shock 0-0 draw last night at Jurong East Stadium but they still top the table on goal difference.

Earlier, Tampines Rovers beat Tanjong Pagar 3-1 at Our Tampines Hub with goals from Madhu Mohana, Yasir Hanapi and Taufik Suparno. The Jaguars scored through Luiz Junior's penalty.

The White Swans and Stags have seven points after three matches, one more than Hougang United.

Zverev wins in Mexico and fancied for Miami

MEXICO CITY • Second-seeded Alexander Zverev shook off a slow start to beat top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) on Saturday and win the ATP hard-court tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.

The German, ranked seventh in the world, had lost his last five matches against the world No. 5 from Greece.

But he claimed his 14th ATP title and the first of this year and will be one of the men to beat when the Miami Masters starts today in the absence of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Jones handles wind well to lead by three

MIAMI • Australian Matt Jones fired a one-under 69 to seize a three-stroke lead over Americans J. B. Holmes and Aaron Wise after Saturday's blustery third round of the PGA Tour's Honda Classic.

The 40-year-old from Sydney, who trailed Wise by six strokes at one stage, was the only player in the final six pairs to finish under par in windy conditions at PGA National and has a 10-under 200 total.

Wise, who led by three when the day began and six after four holes, stumbled to a five-over 75 with four back-nine bogeys plus a double bogey and bogey on the front side to share second spot with Holmes, who shot 67.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Benzema not a Bleu still mystifies Zidane

MADRID • Zinedine Zidane admitted he is still baffled by Karim Benzema's exclusion from the French national football team after the striker starred again in Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday.

Benzema continued his scintillating form by scoring twice to make it 10 goals in his last 10 games, before he set up Marco Asensio to add a third in stoppage time.

But the 33-year-old seems to still be sidelined by France after his alleged role in a plot to blackmail Mathieu Valbuena in 2015.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE