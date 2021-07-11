Sports World: Tampines end AFC run with 6 straight losses

Tampines end AFC run with 6 straight losses

Goals from Thai side Chiangrai United's skipper Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul and Brazilian forwards Felipe Amorim and Bill dealt Tampines Rovers a 3-0 defeat in their final Asian Champions League Group H game yesterday.

The Stags have lost all of their six matches in their maiden Asian Champions League campaign against South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Japan's Gamba Osaka and Chiangrai, scoring once and conceding 27 goals.

More regions in Japan ban Olympic fans

TOKYO • Japan's Fukushima and Hokkaido regions have also banned spectators from Olympic competitions in their areas, expanding unprecedented steps to hold the Games mostly behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcements by the regional governors yesterday reversed a decision two days earlier by the Olympic organisers to save competitions outside the greater Tokyo area for live viewing. Five Olympic football matches are scheduled in Sapporo, Hokkaido's capital, along with the marathon and race walk events. Fukushima will host baseball and softball matches.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US will play in memory of Kobe, says Durant

LOS ANGELES • Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has said the United States basketball team has Kobe Bryant's DNA embedded in them and will look to honour the Los Angeles Lakers great during this year's Olympics.

Bryant died last year aged 41 in a helicopter crash with his daughter and seven others, shocking the world of sport and sending legions of fans into mourning. Durant, 32, who will lead the American team in Tokyo, also admitted that the banning of fans at Games events would "sting a bit" but he understood the reasoning behind the decision.

REUTERS