Sports World: Talks break down, US women turn to courts

Talks break down, US women turn to courts

NEW YORK • The female players who sued the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) for equal pay reported that talks broke down on Wednesday and said they were now turning their attention to the courts where they are "eagerly looking forward to a jury trial".

Some 28 players took the USSF to court in March, alleging they were consistently paid less than their male counterparts even though their performance has been superior to the men's team.

The lawsuit outlined years of institutionalised gender discrimination, claiming travel conditions, medical personnel, promotion of games and training are less favourable for female players, who have won the World Cup four times, than for their male counterparts.

REUTERS

Lue poised to take Clippers assistant job

LOS ANGELES • Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is close to agreeing to become the lead assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a New York Times report.

Lue was an assistant under Clippers coach Doc Rivers twice previously - in Boston (2011-13) and with the Clippers (2013-14). The 42-year-old led Cleveland to win the National Basketball Association crown in 2016, but was fired after they lost the first six games last season.

REUTERS

Kohli scores 43rd ton in Indian victory

PORT OF SPAIN • Captain Virat Kohli smashed his 43rd ODI century as India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the third and final match of a three-game series on Wednesday.

Kohli finished unbeaten on 114 with 14 boundaries with Shreyas Iyer making 65 as India reached their target of 256-4. Earlier Chris Gayle, in what is likely to be his last one-day international, smashed 72 off just 41 balls with five sixes and eight fours. India won the series 2-0 with one game rained off as a no-result.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE