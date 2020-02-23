Sports World :Syahidah top in Dubai world ranking event

Syahidah top in Dubai world ranking event

DUBAI • Para archer Nur Syahidah Alim showed why she is world No. 1 as she clinched the women's compound gold medal at the Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament in Dubai on Friday.

She beat second seed Giulia Pesci from Italy 139-136 in the semi-finals before defeating Pesci's compatriot Maria Andrea Virgilio 135-131 in the final.

Her latest triumph comes after a successful 2019 that saw the 34-year-old win her first world title, earning a spot for Singapore at the Aug 25-Sept 6 Paralympics.

US federation, women still worlds apart

NEW YORK • The United States Soccer Federation and the members of its World Cup-winning women's national team each proposed a way out of their bitter equal pay lawsuit in court filings late on Thursday night.

The federation sought to avoid a looming gender discrimination trial by asking the judge to dismiss the players' claim.

The women's players also asked for a pre-trial decision but on far different terms: They are seeking almost US$67 million (S$93.7 million) - and potentially millions more - in back pay and damages.

NYTIMES

Rojas leaps to indoor triple jump mark

MADRID • Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas on Friday set a new indoor women's triple jump world record of 15.43m at a meeting in Madrid.

The 24-year-old world champion bettered the previous mark of 15.36m set by Russia's Tatyana Lebedeva in Budapest in March 2004. Her distance also left her seven centimetres short of the outdoor world record of 15.50m set by Ukraine's Inessa Kravets at Gothenburg back in 1995.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sunwolves lacking bite once more

BRISBANE • The Sunwolves suffered their second straight defeat in three matches this Super Rugby season after falling 64-5 to the Queensland Reds in Brisbane yesterday.

The Japanese outfit were outplayed 10 tries to one while the young Reds team, whose average age was just over 23, recorded their highest win in the competition.

Elsewhere, the ACT Brumbies, who were missing several players after an outbreak of mumps in their camp during the week, stunned Waikato Chiefs 26-14 in Hamilton. The Coastal Sharks stormed to a 36-24 win over the Melbourne Rebels.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE