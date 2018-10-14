Sports World: Syahidah joins APC athletes' committee

Syahidah joins APC athletes' committee

Archer Syahidah Alim is the first Singaporean to be elected to the Asian Paralympic Committee athletes' committee, where the 33-year-old will be a standing member and serve a four-year term.

Singapore recorded their best medal haul of three golds, two silvers and five bronzes at the Asian Para Games, which ended in Jakarta yesterday.

Club commitment so no Hariss against Cambodia

The Football Association of Singapore has announced the 24-man squad travelling to play Cambodia in Phnom Penh on Tuesday. Lions skipper Hariss Harun will miss out owing to Malaysia Cup commitments with his club Johor Darul Takzim, while Zulfadhmi Suzliman is injured.

Injury scare for Salah as Egypt beat eSwatini 4-1

JOHANNESBURG • Liverpool football star Mohamed Salah scored directly from a corner but was later injured as Egypt romped to a 4-1 Africa Cup of Nations 2019 qualifying win over eSwatini, formerly Swaziland, on Friday.

The striker went down holding his leg as the Group J match drew to a close in Cairo, and was withdrawn almost immediately. Egypt assistant coach Hany Ramzy later said it was "not a big injury".

Federer fails to overcome Coric again

SHANGHAI • World No. 2 tennis star Roger Federer suffered a shock 6-4, 6-4 loss to Borna Coric of Croatia in the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters yesterday.

The Croat, who also defeated Federer in the Halle Open final in June, advanced to today's final against 14-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, who dismantled Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-1.

Sharma in 3-way tie for CIMB Classic lead

KUALA LUMPUR • Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded a six-under 66 that tied him for the third-round lead in the US$7 million (S$9.6 million) CIMB Classic yesterday.

He moved to 19-under 197, catching up with joint overnight leaders Gary Woodland of the United States and Australia's Marc Leishman, who both shot 67.

