Sports World: Swiss A-G Lauber could be charged

Swiss A-G Lauber could be charged

ZURICH • Attorney-General of Switzerland Michael Lauber today faces the start of proceedings that could lead to his impeachment after criticism over his handling of an investigation into alleged corruption at world football's governing body Fifa.

The 54-year-old has been accused by anti-corruption campaigners of botching a fraud trial over payments linked to the 2006 World Cup in Germany and he could be the first Swiss official to be impeached since the country was established in 1848.

REUTERS

Bankrupt Tianjin Tianhai quit CSL

BEIJING • Chinese Super League (CSL) team Tianjin Tianhai, which once employed 2006 World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro as coach and boasted Brazilian forward Alexandre Pato in its ranks, yesterday folded after declaring bankruptcy.

Tianjin finished second bottom of the CSL last season, but Shenzhen FC, who were relegated after coming in last, have been reprieved and will replace the former in the upcoming campaign, which has been delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

REUTERS

Laporta targets Barca return for Guardiola

BARCELONA • Joan Laporta has said he will seek to bring former manager Pep Guardiola back to Barcelona if his bid to return as president of the La Liga leaders next year is successful, the Spanish media reported.

Laporta was Barcelona president from 2003 to 2010 and promoted the current Manchester City manager from the youth team in 2008, with Guardiola going on to win a record 14 trophies in four seasons before leaving for Bayern Munich.

REUTERS

Diamond League to start in Aug in Monaco

LONDON • The Diamond League season has been pushed into an August start by the pandemic under a new calendar for track and field's showpiece meetings released yesterday.

With the exception of a June 11 meeting in Oslo that will feature modified events in line with social distancing rules, the athletics season proper is now scheduled to start in Monaco on Aug 14, with the July 4-5 London meeting axed.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

South Korean judoka Wang banned for life

SEOUL • A South Korean judoka who won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games was yesterday banned for life by the sport's national body, the Korea Judo Association, over allegations of sexual assault.

Wang Ki-chun, 31, was arrested earlier this month for the alleged sexual assault of a minor, and if convicted could be jailed for life.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE