Sports World: Swift support for U.S. women's equal pay bid

Swift support for U.S. women's equal pay bid

LONDON • Pop star Taylor Swift has urged her millions of fans to get behind the United States women's football team's fight for equal pay, saying the world champions had taken a "historic stand" for equality.

Gender discrimination on pay was "happening everywhere", the American singer-songwriter added as she accepted the inaugural Icon Award at this year's Teen Choice Awards from Alex Morgan, co-captain of the women's team, on Sunday.

In March they sued the US Soccer Federation, arguing that their pay and working conditions amounted to gender discrimination, claiming they had been consistently paid less than their male counterparts despite performing better.

REUTERS

Mystery over Folau's social media accounts

MELBOURNE • Israel Folau's social media accounts vanished for several hours yesterday, the eve of a court hearing into his sacking by Rugby Australia.

The Twitter and Instagram accounts for the former Wallaby and Super Rugby star disappeared before being reinstated about four hours later. He is due to appear in a Melbourne court for a hearing today.

He is contesting the termination of his employment by Rugby Australia after a homophobic outburst on his Instagram page in April was deemed to have constituted a high-level breach of his contract.

THE GUARDIAN

Korean Hur ends title drought in Scotland

LONDON • South Korean golfer Hur Mi-jung, 29, claimed her first LPGA Tour title in five years with a four-shot win at the Women's Scottish Open.

The world No. 79 made five birdies on the back nine to fire a final round of five-under 66 and finish on 20-under 264 on Sunday. Her last LPGA victory came at the 2014 LPGA Classic.

The Thai Moriya Jutanugarn's 71 gave her a tie for second with the Korean Lee6 Jeon-geun (70).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rowers treated, concerns over heat

TOKYO • Three rowers were treated for heat exhaustion and several others appeared to be unsteady on their feet during an Olympic test event on Sunday, underlining concerns about the safety of athletes and spectators at next summer's Tokyo Games.

Kyodo News quoted officials as admitting that current measures, including ice baths and cooling mist sprays, were insufficient.

THE GUARDIAN