Sports World: Super League trio will be punished: Ceferin

Super League trio will be punished: Ceferin

ROME • Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin ruled out abandoning disciplinary action against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, saying in an interview on Friday that the Super league trio have "lost the moral and sporting battle".

Uefa on Wednesday suspended legal action "until further notice", but Ceferin believes the case will not drag on indefinitely.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Su primed for Tokyo with 2nd 9.98sec

BEIJING • Su Bingtian has confirmed his strong form by clocking 9.98 seconds to win the 100 metres at China's national athletics trials for the Tokyo Olympics in Shaoxing, local media reported.

The 31-year-old, the first Asian-born athlete to go under 10 seconds in the event, ran the same time in Zhaoqing in April.

REUTERS

Hadley takes 2-shot lead over Johnson

LOS ANGELES • Chesson Hadley moved to the front of the pack at the Palmetto Championship after shooting a five-under 66 on Friday at the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina.

Hadley sits at 11-under 131, ahead of Dustin Johnson, whose double bogey on No. 18 left the world No. 1 at nine under following a 68. Tain Lee is in third spot at seven under in his third career PGA Tour start.

REUTERS