Sports World: Super League still alive, says Laporta

Super League still alive, says Laporta

BARCELONA • Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted that the Super League project is still alive, despite the withdrawal earlier this year of the majority of founding clubs.

The Catalans, along with Real Madrid and Juventus are the only three clubs remaining in the doomed breakaway competition, which was announced in April with 12 founding clubs.

But Laporta told Spanish TV channel Esport 3 the "three clubs who are defending the project are winning all the court cases" and Uefa could do nothing about it.

REUTERS

Away fans can attend Uefa competitions

LONDON • Away fans will be allowed to attend European club competition games when the group stage of the Champions League, Europa League and inaugural Europa Conference League gets under way next week, Uefa said on Monday.

Away fans have not been allowed at European matches since the start of the pandemic, with only a limited number of supporters present at both the Champions League and Europa League finals in May. However, travelling supporters will still be subject to national government Covid-19 restrictions.

REUTERS

United to have virus checks at Old Trafford

LONDON • Manchester United on Monday said that fans coming to Old Trafford should be prepared to get their Covid-19 status checked, with the measure set to be introduced at the English Premier League game against Newcastle on Saturday.

Fans above 18 must be able to show that they are either fully vaccinated or have received a negative polymerase chain reaction or lateral flow test result within 48 hours of kick-off.

REUTERS

Holyfield returns to take on Belfort

LOS ANGELES • Evander Holyfield will step in to face mixed martial arts fighter Vitor Belfort on Saturday after fellow boxing great Oscar de la Hoya was forced out of a one-off comeback bout because of Covid-19.

The 58-year-old Holyfield has not fought since 2011, with the fight moved from Los Angeles to Hollywood, Florida after California boxing authorities refused to sanction the battle.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE