Sports World: Super League rebels to pay $40 million

Super League rebels to pay $40 million

LONDON • The six English clubs who said they would join the European Super League will pay a combined £22 million (S$40 million) as "a gesture of goodwill" and face a 30-point deduction if they attempt a similar move in future, the Premier League said yesterday.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will also each be fined £25 million if they attempt to set up another breakaway league.

The £22 million collective payment will go towards "the good of the game", including new investment in support for fans, grassroots football and community programmes.

REUTERS

Spain to vaccinate Euro 2020 squad

MADRID • Spain's Euro 2020 squad are to be vaccinated against Covid-19 just days before they kick off their campaign, the health ministry said yesterday after captain Sergio Busquets and defender Diego Llorente tested positive for the virus.

The announcement came just hours after the team's management said it had set up a "parallel" squad of 17 reserves who may have to play if infections spread among its players. Spain are due to open their campaign against Sweden on Monday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lucrative rebel golf series to start in 2023

LOS ANGELES • The Premier Golf League is on track to tee off in January 2023 and will feature 18 tournaments in the hope of attracting the top 48 male golfers in the world, the BBC reported.

According to the report, 12 events will be played in the United States. The prize pool for each would be about US$28 million (S$37.1 million), with US$4 million for the winner and US$150,000 for the last-place finisher. By contrast, the purse at last week's Memorial event was US$9.3 million with winner Patrick Cantlay taking home US$1.675 million.

REUTERS

Cabrera sent home to face abuse charges

SAO PAULO • Golf champion Angel Cabrera, one of the most successful Latin Americans to play the sport, was extradited on Tuesday from Brazil to his native Argentina to face domestic violence accusations brought by several women.

Cabrera, 51, who won the 2007 US Open and 2009 Masters, was arrested in Rio de Janeiro in January at Argentina's request and is accused of violence against his partner, a former partner and his ex-wife.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Gidey breaks Hassan's two-day-old 10k mark

LONDON • Two days after Sifan Hassan smashed the world 10,000 metres record in Hengelo, Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey - competing on the same track in the Dutch city - improved it by another five seconds to win the Ethiopian Trials on Tuesday.

Dutchwoman Hassan had run 29min 6.82sec to slice almost 10 seconds off the record set by Almaz Ayana at the 2016 Olympics but Gidey, who last year claimed the world 5,000m record, clocked 29:01.03, more than a minute ahead of Tuesday's runner-up Tsigie Gebreselama.

REUTERS