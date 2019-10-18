Sports World: Super early bird rugby sevens tickets on sale

Super early bird rugby sevens tickets on sale

Super early bird tickets to the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens on April 11-12, 2020 are available until Nov 25 at www.singapore7s.sg, the organisers said yesterday.

The fifth edition of the tournament will be held at the National Stadium.

Catch the Women's Challenge Cup final

Tanjong Pagar, the Women's National League champions, and Still Aerion are the last of 12 teams standing in the FAS Women's Challenge Cup that started last month.

They will contest tonight's final at the National Stadium at 8pm. Entry is free.

Swimmer earns four silvers in Brisbane

Singapore won four Inas Global Games silvers, all from swimmer Lim Kah Yi (men's II3 50m breaststroke, 100m and 200m freestyle, 200m individual medley).

The quadrennial event, which ended yesterday in Brisbane, Australia, features 10 other sports and more than 1,000 athletes with intellectual impairment.

Fifa chief vows to crack down on racism

PARIS • Racists must be "kicked out" of stadiums, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said yesterday as he pressed for a worldwide ban on spectators who abuse black footballers.

His comments come days after England's Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria was twice stopped because of racist chants. A teenager has been indicted for using Nazi salutes and four others have been fined and banned from sports events for two years.

