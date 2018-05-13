Sports World: Sunwolves beat Reds for first win of the season

Sunwolves beat Reds for first win of the season

TOKYO • The Sunwolves, who are co-based in Singapore, picked up their first win of the Super Rugby season at the 10th attempt when Hayden Parker and Hosea Saumaki led the way in a rousing 63-28 victory over the slumping Queensland Reds in Tokyo yesterday.

In the final match in the Japanese capital this season - the Sunwolves travel to Hong Kong next Saturday - fly-half Parker amassed 36 points and winger Saumaki scored a hat-trick of tries to inspire a much-needed victory.

They will play the Bulls in their final home game on June 30 at the Republic's National Stadium.

Alves to miss World Cup following knee injury

PARIS • Brazil right-back Dani Alves, 35, was ruled out of the World Cup on Friday after suffering a knee injury while playing for French champions Paris Saint-Germain, said the Brazilian football federation.

He was taken off during PSG's French Cup final 2-0 win over Les Herbiers last Tuesday.

The World Cup, in which Brazil are aiming for a sixth title, starts in Russia on June 14, and the Selecao will now have to turn to backups in Manchester City's Danilo and Fagner of Corinthians.

McIlroy tops young sportspersons' rich list

LONDON • Former world No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy is the richest young sportsperson (aged 30 or under) in Britain and Ireland with a net worth of £110 million (S$199 million), according to the Sunday Times' Rich List.

McIlroy's earnings have been boosted after he signed two 10-year endorsement deals, worth US$100 million (S$133 million) each, with sportswear brand Nike and club manufacturer TaylorMade.

Former tennis world No. 1 Andy Murray is second in the rankings, with the Scot's wealth estimated at £83 million while Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is third with £74 million.

Buffon charged by Uefa after his referee rant

PARIS • Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was charged by European football governing body Uefa on Friday over his comments about referee Michael Oliver after the Italian side's dramatic Champions League quarter-final exit to Real Madrid last month.

The 40-year-old has been charged with both breaching Uefa's "general principles of conduct" over his outburst and also for his red card for dissent.

Uefa also said the case will be dealt with on May 31. Buffon has never won the Champions League in his illustrious 23-year career.

Doping story reporter denied World Cup visa

BERLIN • Journalist Hajo Seppelt, the man who broke the Russian state-doping story which sent shockwaves through the Olympic community, has been refused a visa to attend the World Cup in Russia, AFP's subsidiary SID reported.

The visa application, lodged with Russian authorities by German public broadcaster SWR on behalf of Seppelt, was refused on the grounds that the German appears on a list of "undesirable persons".

Football world governing body Fifa said that it had already validated his accreditation request.

