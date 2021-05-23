Sports World: Sun Yang's appeal to be heard this week

Sun Yang's appeal to be heard this week

HONG KONG • The sporting future of Chinese swimmer Sun Yang, 29, will be decided this week in Switzerland when his appeal against an eight-year doping ban is heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The hearing, from Tuesday to Thursday, will determine if the multiple Olympic and world champion swims in the Tokyo Games and also if he ever races again.

REUTERS

Pacquiao v Spence bout on Aug 21

LOS ANGELES • Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, 42, said on Friday he will fight unbeaten unified welterweight world champion Errol Spence in Las Vegas in August.

It will be his first fight since beating Keith Thurman in 2019. He tweeted: "Pacquiao v Spence, August 21, 2021, Las Vegas, Nevada."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

City's Aguero bound for Barcelona

LONDON • Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, 32, has agreed to sign for Barcelona when his contract expires next month, reported The Guardian.

The Argentinian, City's record scorer on 182 goals, has played only 18 times and scored four goals this season due to injury. After nearly 10 years at the club, he is set for a final appearance at the Etihad today when City take on Everton. He will hope to play in the Champions League final against Chelsea on Saturday.

15 of 60k people at events test positive

LONDON • Only 15 people out of almost 60,000 who attended nine pilot events for mass gatherings since tested positive for the coronavirus, British health officials said on Friday.

The government allowed limited crowds at the events - including two FA Cup games - over recent weeks to assess their impact on Covid-19 transmission. Britain has since March been gradually easing its strict lockdown, with 22,000 fans permitted inside Wembley Stadium last weekend for the FA Cup final.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE