Sports World: Sudden-death win 'surreal' for Ancer

Sudden-death win 'surreal' for Ancer

WASHINGTON • Abraham Ancer birdied the second play-off hole to win the World Golf Championships-St Jude Invitational on Sunday, fending off Japan's Hideki Matsuyama (63) and Sam Burns (64) for his first PGA Tour title.

It was an unlikely trio in the play-off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, where overnight leader Harris English (73) - two up with nine to play - had two double-bogeys on the back nine and last-group playing partner Bryson DeChambeau (74) was six over on the back nine to fall out of contention.

Mexican Ancer, who carded a two-under 68 that featured three birdies and a bogey to finish on 16-under 264, called his win "surreal".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ardern: No special exemption for NRL

AUCKLAND • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday poured cold water on Australian hopes that their National Rugby League (NRL) grand final could be played in front of a crowd in Auckland.

NRL officials had raised the prospect of moving the October showpiece to Eden Park to avoid taking a financial hit if it was played in an empty stadium - New South Wales is currently under a Covid-19 lockdown.

New Zealand has suspended its travel bubble with Australia and while the Wallabies (rugby union) have been allowed in on a special economic exemption, Ms Ardern said it was a one-off and any NRL team entering the country would be subject to a two-week quarantine like everyone else.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE