Sports World: Sturridge upset with 4-month suspension

Sturridge upset with 4-month suspension

LONDON • Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has admitted to being "devastated" after he was banned until June by the Football Association (FA) for breaching its betting rules.

He was given a six-week ban last July - four of them suspended - and fined £75,000 (S$133,500), but the FA successfully appealed against the "unduly lenient" decision, forcing him to mutually terminate his three-year deal with Turkey's Trabzonspor on Monday night.

REUTERS

Joshua thrilled to box at Tottenham stadium

LONDON • Anthony Joshua has said he was "honoured" to be topping the bill in the first professional boxing event at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, after it was announced the Briton would defend his three world heavyweight titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev on June 20.

This will be the 30-year-old's first bout in the UK since he defeated Russia's Alexander Povetkin at Wembley in September 2018 and Joshua added he was excited to be fighting in the "spectacular stadium".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ronaldo's mum stable after stroke: reports

LISBON • Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, was yesterday hospitalised in her native Portuguese island of Madeira after suffering a stroke, according to multiple media outlets.

The Daily Mail reported that the 65-year-old was "conscious and stable" and that she was "due to undergo new tests in the next few hours to determine her state of health". Juventus forward Ronaldo was last seen on Sunday supporting his former club Real Madrid as they beat Barcelona 2-0 at home to go top of the Spanish La Liga.