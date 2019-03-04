Sports World: Stricter enforcement of handball next term

Stricter enforcement of handball next term

LONDON • Football's lawmakers have announced changes to the definition of handball in a bid to avoid a repeat of controversial decisions.

At a meeting of the International Football Association Board on Saturday, the organisation approved the biggest change to the handball law for decades.

Previously, the offence needed to be a "deliberate act" but, from next season, accidental handballs will also be illegal in certain circumstances, such as "a goal scored directly from the hand or arm".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Wu is first Chinese scorer in LaLiga

BARCELONA • Espanyol forward Wu Lei became the first Chinese footballer to score in Spain's LaLiga, netting his side's final goal in a 3-1 win at home to Real Valladolid on Saturday.

A second win in eight league games took Espanyol, who are by owned by Chinese company Rastar Group, up to 11th in the table.

Wu was the top scorer in the Chinese Super League with Shanghai SIPG until Espanyol signed him in January.

REUTERS

ICC assures India of safe World Cup

LONDON • The International Cricket Council (ICC) has assured its members of a tight security plan for this year's World Cup in England after the Indian cricket board sought guarantees from the governing body following the recent suicide-bomb attack in Kashmir.

Chief executive David Richardson said any worries were unfounded as the ICC was working "closely with the authorities in our host countries to ensure that the safety of players, officials and fans is a priority" and would "uplift our security commitment as appropriate".

REUTERS

Vijay aiming to be oldest Tour winner

MIAMI • Wyndham Clark hung on for a one-stroke lead, as Fiji veteran Vijay Singh stormed into contention in the third round of golf's Honda Classic on Saturday.

The American carded a second-straight three-under 67 to sit atop the leaderboard at PGA National in south Florida at seven-under 203, one ahead of 56-year-old Singh (65), who was bidding to become the US PGA Tour's oldest winner.

REUTERS