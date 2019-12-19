Sports World: Stekelenburg, van Nistelrooy join Koeman

Stekelenburg, van Nistelrooy join Koeman

AMSTERDAM • Ex-Netherlands internationals Ruud van Nistelrooy and Maarten Stekelenburg will join their national football team's coaching set-up for Euro 2020, the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) announced on Tuesday.

Former Manchester United striker van Nistelrooy, 43, will be released from his role as PSV Eindhoven's youth coach for the competition. Stekelenburg, 47, starts his role alongside boss Ronald Koeman immediately.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

French runner claims father-in-law framed her

PARIS • French 3,000-metre steeplechase specialist Ophelie Claude-Boxberger, who tested positive for EPO in September, has pressed charges against her father-in-law for poisoning her.

The 31-year-old has denied she knowingly took the banned endurance-boosting drug. Alain Flaccus, her father-in-law and part of her coaching set-up, admitted last month to injecting her with erythropoietin. But a source close to the investigation has since called for "prudence" on Flaccus' claim, saying he might have made the choice to "sacrifice himself" for the athlete to escape a likely four-year ban.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Drug lapse costs Canada 2020 equestrian spot

LONDON • Canada's equestrian jumping team have lost their spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics owing to a doping violation involving one of the riders, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) said on Tuesday.

Nicole Walker was part of the four-member jumping team who finished fourth at the Pan Am Games in Lima to secure an Olympic berth for Canada in that event. But a sample taken from her on the day of the team final at the Pan Am Games in August tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

Canada's spot in the 2020 Olympics has now been reallocated to Argentina, who originally finished fifth in Lima.

REUTERS