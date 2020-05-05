Sports World: Star Wars Virtual Run start moved to June 15

Star Wars Virtual Run start moved to June 15

The start of the Star Wars Virtual Run, which was due to begin yesterday, has been rescheduled for June 15 because of the precautionary measures sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants can now clock in their distances between June 15 and Sept 30.

Those who have queries can e-mail the organisers at contact@liv3ly.com

Koeman recovering from heart problem

AMSTERDAM • Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman is expected to be discharged soon after being admitted to hospital with a heart problem over the weekend.

The 57-year-old had two stents inserted into blocked arteries and is in a stable condition, his agent Rob Jansen said yesterday.

REUTERS

Nets hopeful Durant can play this season

NEW YORK • Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks is not ruling out Kevin Durant's return from a year-long absence due to a torn Achilles heel if the National Basketball Association (NBA) season resumes.

Play has been suspended since March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic and Marks has hinted that the two-time NBA champion might be fit to play a part in a possible post-season run.

REUTERS

France rugby staff put on part-time deal

PARIS • France national coach Fabien Galthie and his staff will work on a part-time basis until at least the end of this month, with a pay cut of 20 per cent in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the French rugby union federation said yesterday.

The deal means Galthie and all backroom staff from the 15s teams, as well as the sevens set-up, will work one day, or two half-days, a week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE