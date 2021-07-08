Sports World: Stags slump to fifth ACL loss with 8-1 rout

Stags slump to fifth ACL loss with 8-1 rout

Veteran defender Daniel Bennett scored Tampines Rovers' first Asian Champions League (ACL) goal but was unable to prevent them from losing 8-1 to Japanese giants Gamba Osaka in Uzbekistan last night.

His header off a corner in the 27th minute has been Tampines' only positive moment in their otherwise hapless, maiden ACL campaign that has now seen them lose all five matches.

They will close out their campaign against Chiangrai United on Saturday.

City may not sign strikers due to cost

LONDON • Manchester City are being priced out of the market for a new striker to replace Sergio Aguero, who has left for Barcelona, and may just stick with what they have for the new season, manager Pep Guardiola said yesterday.

British media reported City were interested in signing Tottenham's Harry Kane or Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland but both players have been valued at £100 million (S$186 million). Guardiola told Catalan network TV3 that "at the prices (quoted), we are not going to buy any strikers", before adding "all clubs are struggling financially, we are not an exception".

REUTERS

PSG sign Hakimi on five-year contract

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain announced on Tuesday they had signed Morocco wing-back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan on a five-year deal.

They reportedly paid around €60 million (S$95.4 million) for the 22-year-old, who won the Serie A title last season, and is another signal of intent after landing Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer from Liverpool.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Quarantine headache for Australian Open

MELBOURNE • Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley yesterday said players would be unwilling to go through with a two-week quarantine ahead of next year's Grand Slam but he is confident the Major will go ahead as scheduled.

Covid-19 travel restrictions remain in place in Australia, leading to the cancellation of this year's Australian Formula One Grand Prix for the second successive year. While all players at the Australian Open in February underwent quarantine, a repeat would be "a tough ask" as "that's not what they're currently doing around the world", according to Tiley.

REUTERS