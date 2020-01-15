Sports World: Stags crash out of AFC Champions League

Stags crash out of AFC Champions League

Tampines Rovers are out of the AFC Champions League after a 5-3 loss in extra time to Bali United in the East region's first preliminary round match at Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday.

The Stags led 3-2 through Boris Kopitovic, Jordan Webb and a Rahmat Syamsuddin own goal. But Rahmat redeemed himself with a goal to force extra time before Stefano Lilipaly and Sidik Saimima finished off the hosts.

Last season's Singapore Cup winners will now enter the group stage of the AFC Cup, Asia's second-tier club competition.

100m Commonwealth Games champ banned

LONDON • The 100 metres gold medallist from the 2018 Commonwealth Games was banned for two years yesterday for failing to notify doping testers about her whereabouts.

Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago missed three tests during a 12-month period across 2018 and 2019, and had been provisionally suspended since Aug 30 last year.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said her ban takes effect from April 19, 2019, the date of her last missed test.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

AIG stops sponsorship with the All Blacks

WELLINGTON • New Zealand Rugby (NZR) will have to seek a new major sponsor after AIG yesterday decided against renewing its current agreement when it ends next year.

The American insurance giant has sponsored the All Blacks since 2012, with local media reporting the deal was worth US$10 million (S$13.5 million) to US$20 million a year.

In response, NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said the body was "very well placed to attract new sponsors", while AIG did not expand on its reason for ending the deal.

REUTERS

Barty fights back to make Adelaide last 8

ADELAIDE • Women's world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty yesterday survived a scare before beating Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 during her opening match at tennis' Adelaide International.

The top-seeded Australian was joined in the last eight by Romanian Simona Halep.

The second-seed Wimbledon champion got her season under way with a 6-4, 7-5 defeat of Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE