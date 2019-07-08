Sports World: Stags beat Tigers 4-2 to move up to third

Stags beat Tigers 4-2 to move up to third

Tampines Rovers leapfrogged Hougang United into third spot on goal difference in the Singapore Premier League yesterday, after beating 10-man Balestier Khalsa 4-2.

The Stags had virtually sewn up the match at Our Tampines Hub by half-time, with two goals from Zehrudin Mehmedovic and one apiece from Jordan Webb and Ryutaro Megumi, while the Tigers, who had Nurullah Hussein sent off, pulled two goals back through Raihan Rahman and Sime Zuzul's penalty.

Tampines trail leaders Brunei DPMM (31 points) by eight points although they have a game in hand.

S'pore thrash Japan in floorball opener

World No. 16 Singapore thumped Japan, ranked a spot lower, 10-1 in their men's Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup Group B opener in Binan, Philippines last night. Eight players scored, with braces for Akmal Shaharudin and Vignesa Pasupathy.

The team, who lost the 2017 final to Thailand, play the hosts tonight.

No cart but Daly will battle pain in Open

LONDON • John Daly's request to use a cart to help him play in the British Open has been rejected, but the American vowed on Saturday to play through the pain at Royal Portrush.

While the world No. 1,969 said he might soon need a total knee replacement, he will attempt to play in the 148th Open from July 18-21 in Northern Ireland.

Daly, who won the 1991 PGA Championship and 1995 Open, tweeted he "could not disagree more with their conclusions" to deny him usage of a cart.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE