Sports World: Stage Merseyside derby at Goodison, says Liverpool mayor

Stage Merseyside derby at Goodison, says Liverpool mayor

LONDON • Liverpool's potential title-winning clash against Everton on June 21 should be played at Goodison Park instead of a neutral venue, according to Mayor Joe Anderson.

The Merseyside derby will be the first football match for the Reds, who are two wins shy of their first English title in 30 years, once the Premier League restarts after three months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If Manchester City lose their home game against Arsenal on July 17, then Liverpool can lift the trophy with a win over the Toffees.

A decision on the venue will not be made until Friday, the Press Association reported.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sydney in surprise bid for Fury-Wilder rematch

SYDNEY • Sydney has made an audacious bid to host the blockbuster heavyweight boxing rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, with promoters eyeing Boxing Day for the trilogy superfight.

Promoter Dean Lonergan has tentatively booked the Bankwest Stadium in the city for the bout, The Australian newspaper reported yesterday, although Macau remains in the running.

Wilder has activated the rematch clause in his contract following the technical knockout loss to Fury in their second fight in February. Their first bout in 2018 ended in a controversial draw.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hasebe sets Asian Bundesliga games record with 309th match

BERLIN • Former Japan skipper Makoto Hasebe yesterday said he was "proud" after setting the record for most German Bundesliga appearances by an Asian footballer.

He made his 309th appearance as Eintracht Frankfurt lost 2-0 to Mainz on Saturday, overtaking the mark set by former South Korea striker Cha Bum-kun.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE