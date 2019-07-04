Sports World: Spurs sign Ndombele for £60m club record

Spurs sign Ndombele for £60m club record

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur signed France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon on Tuesday on a six-year deal that smashed the English Premier League football club's transfer record.

Lyon said in a statement that Spurs had paid €60 million (S$91.9 million) for the 22-year-old, with potential incentives amounting to €10 million.

The fee eclipsed the London club's record of £42 million (S$71.6 million) paid for Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez in 2017, with Ndombele set to join their highest earners. REUTERS

Thompson has op, set to return next year

LOS ANGELES • Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson underwent surgery to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Tuesday, according to multiple media reports.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury during Game 6 of the National Basketball Association Finals won by the Toronto Raptors last month. An official timetable for recovery has not been announced, but Thompson is expected to return to action during the second half of next season.

REUTERS

Tokyo stadium almost ready for Olympics

TOKYO • With the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics a little over a year away, the National Stadium, set to be the centrepiece of the Games, is 90 per cent completed and will open its doors for the first time in December.

The media were yesterday shown inside the US$1.25 billion (S$1.69 billion) 60,000-capacity stadium, which will also host athletics and football during the Games.

REUTERS