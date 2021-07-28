Sports World: Spurs sign Gil in first buy of the season

Spurs sign Gil in first buy of the season

LONDON • Tottenham signed winger Bryan Gil from Sevilla on a five-year contract with midfielder Erik Lamela joining the Spanish side as part of the deal, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Gil, who is at Tokyo 2020 with Spain, spent last season on loan at Eibar.

British media reported Spurs would pay €25 million (S$40 million) for the 20-year-old.

REUTERS

Bledisloe Cup back on schedule

WELLINGTON • New Zealand yesterday said the Australian rugby team were granted an exemption to enter the country to play the Bledisloe Cup on Aug 7.

Travel between Australia and New Zealand was suspended last week following a coronavirus outbreak in Australia, putting the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship in doubt. The exemption means the Bledisloe match in Auckland can take place.

REUTERS

Saudi Arabia offers to host extra F1 race

LONDON • Saudi Arabia is willing to step in and host an extra race this year to help Formula One fill a gap in the calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic, promoter Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal said on Monday.

The country is due to make its debut with a night race in Jeddah on Dec 5, but there is one more race that can be held after the Australian Grand Prix was axed.

REUTERS

Barca, Neymar settle dispute out of court

MADRID • Barcelona said on Monday that they had reached an "amicable" out-of-court settlement to end their legal disputes with Brazil star Neymar, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

The case relates to what Neymar said were unpaid bonuses due as part of a contract he signed in October 2016, before his €222 million ($356.6 million) world-record transfer to PSG.

REUTERS