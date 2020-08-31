Sports World: Spurs get 3rd summer signing in Doherty

Spurs get 3rd summer signing in Doherty

LONDON • Tottenham yesterday announced the signing of defender Matt Doherty from Premier League rivals Wolves for an undisclosed fee reported to be £15 million (S$27 million).

The 28-year-old Ireland right-back has signed a four-year deal with Spurs and becomes Jose Mourinho's third signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Doherty played youth football in Ireland before joining Wolves in 2010. There, he made more than 300 appearances.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Neymar may endorse Puma after Nike split

RIO DE JANEIRO • Nike said on Saturday it had parted ways with Neymar, ending one of its most high-profile sponsorship deals 15 years after signing the star striker as a 13-year-old prodigy.

Media reports said the 28-year-old Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil talisman was in talks with Nike's German rivals Puma. Brazilian news site UOL said Neymar and Nike had failed to reach a deal on how much money he would be paid for renewing his contract.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nordqvist takes sole lead in Arkansas

LOS ANGELES • Anna Nordqvist rolled in her ninth birdie at the final hole on Saturday to cap a nine-under 62 and stretch her lead at the LPGA NW Arkansas Championship to three strokes.

The two-time Major champion from Sweden, who shared the overnight lead with Americans Esther Lee (69) and Jackie Stoelting (70), had a 36-hole total of 16-under 126. She was three shots clear of South Korean Kim Sei-young, who fired an eagle and seven birdies in a 64.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE