Sports World: Spurs ban fans for trying to sell final tickets

Spurs ban fans for trying to sell final tickets

LONDON • Tottenham have indefinitely banned three season-ticket holders for trying to re-sell Champions League final tickets online, the Premier League football club said on Tuesday.

Spurs take on Liverpool at Madrid's 63,500-capacity Metropolitano Stadium on June 1 and each club have been allocated 17,000 tickets.

British media reported last week that tickets were being resold on the website StubHub for more than £3,000 (S$5,232) each, roughly six times the face value of the most expensive category on sale.

REUTERS

Fifa under fire over women's Cup tickets

PARIS • World football governing body Fifa is facing a backlash on social media from fans who bought multiple tickets for the June 7-July 7 women's World Cup in France, only to discover that their seats were not together.

Fifa released a statement on Tuesday saying they were still working on a solution, and the issue affected less than 1 per cent of fans who bought tickets for the semi-finals and the final.

REUTERS

Ex-Olympic swimming champ Meilutyte retires

LONDON • Lithuania's Olympic champion Ruta Meilutyte has retired from swimming aged 22, the national federation said in a statement yesterday.

She won the 100m breaststroke at the 2012 London Games as a 15-year-old and became world champion in the event a year later. She said last year that she was suffering depression as a result of pressure to perform and in May the federation revealed that she was facing a ban for missing three doping tests.

DPA

World Rugby in bid to boost women's game

LONDON • World Rugby has launched a global marketing campaign aimed at bringing more women into the game as it continued a drive to make the sport more "equitable".

The global governing body said there were already 2.7 million women playing the game, with a 28 per cent jump since the start of a development plan that aimed to double the number of female players between 2017 and 2025. The "Try and Stop Us" campaign, which dubs women players the "Unstoppables", aims to build on that momentum.

REUTERS