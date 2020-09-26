Sports World: SportSG partners Dow to give old shoes life

SportSG partners Dow to give old shoes life

National sports agency Sport Singapore announced yesterday that it is partnering material science company Dow to turn 300,000 used shoes into rubber granules for jogging tracks, fitness areas and playgrounds.

The shoe collection drive will start today on World Environmental Health Day and end on Nov 30, with the initiative taking place over the next three years.

Asian badminton exec defends withdrawals

KUALA LUMPUR • A top Asian badminton official has denied that teams in the region were to blame for the postponement of the Thomas and Uber Cup from next month to next year, after the likes of Indonesia, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and South Korea all withdrew over Covid-19 concerns.

While the Danish media has attacked the pullouts as "selfish", Badminton Asia chief operating officer Saw Chit Boon yesterday said Asian teams had "the right... to decide if they want to travel to play or not".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE