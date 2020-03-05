Sports World : Sports streaming site DAZN bids to go global

Sports streaming site DAZN bids to go global

NEW YORK • Online sports platform DAZN is to embark on an aggressive expansion that will see it become the world's first global live sports streaming service.

The London-based platform is already available in nine countries, including the United States, Japan and Canada. It will expand to more than 200 territories in the spring, with a focus on boxing.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Clijsters wants to play more after Mexico exit

MONTERREY • Former world No. 1 Kim Clijsters has expressed her desire to get more tennis matches under her belt after losing 6-3, 7-5 to Briton Johanna Konta in the opening round of the Monterrey Open in Mexico on Tuesday evening.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who was playing in only her second match since retiring from tennis at the 2012 US Open, admitted "some things still need a lot of improvement".

REUTERS

Seven F1 teams call for FIA explanation

LONDON • Seven of Formula One's 10 teams united in a joint statement yesterday, threatening legal action against a confidential settlement between motor sport's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), and Ferrari over the Italian team's power unit that was used last year.

McLaren, Mercedes, Racing Point, Red Bull, Renault, AlphaTauri and Williams - all those not powered by Ferrari engines - said they had been "surprised and shocked" and called for a "full and proper" disclosure from the FIA.

REUTERS