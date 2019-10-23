Sports World: S'pore's streak ends in T20 World Cup qualifiers

S'pore's streak ends in T20 World Cup qualifiers

Singapore's batsmen yesterday capitulated to score a poor 101 in a five-wicket defeat by the Netherlands in their third match of the ICC men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Dubai.

The Republic, who started with wins over Scotland and Bermuda, will play Kenya today.

Reds dominate Ballon d'Or 30-man shortlist

PARIS • Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk was one of seven Liverpool players on the 30-man shortlist that was announced on Monday night for this year's Ballon d'Or award.

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, who have won the accolade 10 times between them, were also included. However, Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, Harry Kane of Tottenham, Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Luka Modric of Real Madrid were among the more high-profile omissions.

REUTERS

AFC Cup moved from Pyongyang to Shanghai

KUALA LUMPUR • Next week's AFC Cup final between North Korea's April 25 Sports Club and Lebanon's Al Ahed will be played in Shanghai instead of Pyongyang due to sanctions affecting the North, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said yesterday.

The AFC made the decision on the second-tier competition based on considerations over the televising and promotion of the game so that it is viewable throughout Asia and the Middle East, it said. Last week, North and South Korea played to a 0-0 draw in their 2022 World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang but no fans or media were allowed in the stands, and Pyongyang refused to broadcast the game live.

REUTERS

Williamson out for two months, say Pelicans

LOS ANGELES • New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson will be sidelined up to two months after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Monday night.

The Pelicans said the National Basketball Association's No. 1 draft pick was diagnosed with a torn lateral meniscus, with his return set for six to eight weeks. He had already been ruled out of the opening few weeks of the new season, but his injury is more serious than previously thought.

REUTERS