Sports World: S'pore women to kick off AFF C'ship

S'pore women to kick off AFF C'ship

The Singapore women's national team will play Timor-Leste, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines in Group A of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship 2019 in Chonburi, Thailand.

The Lionesses will kick off their opening match against Timor-Leste tomorrow before taking on 2019 World Cup finalists and hosts Thailand two days later. Their final group-stage match is on Aug 23.

Oranje maestro Sneijder retires

THE HAGUE • The Netherlands' most-capped footballer Wesley Sneijder, 35, announced his retirement on Monday while speaking to the YouTube channel of his hometown club FC Utrecht.

The midfielder made his international debut in 2003 aged 19 and played 134 times for his country. He was part of the Oranje team that were runners-up at the 2010 World Cup. He played for European giants Ajax, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and ended his career with Al-Gharafa in Qatar's top flight.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

India ask to play Davis Cup outside Pakistan

NEW DELHI • Indian tennis players want their Sept 14-15 Davis Cup tie against Pakistan moved away from Islamabad over safety fears, a top official said yesterday.

Tensions between the neighbours have grown since India revoked the special autonomy status of Kashmir, which the nuclear-armed rivals have fought over since both gained independence in 1947.

The All India Tennis Association said it has sought a meeting with the International Tennis Federation to force a change of venue. The ITF had said it was satisfied with Pakistan's security plan for the event.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE