Sports World: S'pore women ruggers avoid wooden spoon

S'pore women ruggers avoid wooden spoon

Singapore finished seventh in the China leg of the Asia Rugby Women's Sevens yesterday after beating Sri Lanka 15-10 in Huizhou, improving from their last place in the South Korea leg.

This was their only win after being thrashed 54-0 by Japan, 33-0 by Thailand and 47-0 by Kazakhstan in the pool stage and losing 19-5 to Malaysia in the plate semi-finals. Japan beat China 22-17 in the cup final.

Neymar scores but ready for rough time

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is expecting a hostile reception no matter where he plays this season, after sections of the home crowd turned a blind eye to his match-winning performance on Saturday and booed the wantaway Brazilian.

He scored a spectacular bicycle-kick goal in added time to give the French champions a 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Strasbourg, but he was still jeered, with PSG fans unhappy that he tried to force a move back to former club Barcelona before the transfer window closed.

Neymar later told reporters that he "wanted to leave but PSG wouldn't let me" and since his exit was blocked, he "would now be dedicated to Paris".

REUTERS

Aussie target slipping away in final Test

LONDON • Steve Smith was dismissed for just 23 as England closed in on a series-levelling victory against Australia in the fifth cricket Test at the Oval yesterday.

At tea Australia, who have already retained the Ashes, were 167-5 as they chased down a daunting target of 399 to seal their first Ashes series win in England since 2001.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Gasol gets his double as Spain win World Cup

BEIJING • Three-time All-Star Marc Gasol became only the second man to win a National Basketball Association crown and the World Cup in the same year after Spain brushed aside Argentina 95-75 yesterday.

The Spaniards led throughout the final in China to win international basketball's biggest prize a second time, 13 years after their first triumph.

Gasol, who three months ago also played a key part in the Toronto Raptors' run to their maiden NBA championship, had 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, joining Lamar Odom, who achieved the same feat with the Los Angeles Lakers and the United States in 2010.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE