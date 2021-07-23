Sports World : S'pore win FifaE Nations friendly

S'pore win FifaE Nations friendly

Singapore's FifaE Nations team downed Indonesia 2-0 in their first friendly match yesterday.

The Singapore side scored 4-3 and 2-0 wins in the best-of-three format.

They go head to head against Malaysia today.

Rough day for Korda at Evian C'ship

PARIS • The first round of golf's Evian Championship, the final women's Major of the year, got under way yesterday and while the final scorecards had yet to be completed by press time, world No. 1 Nelly Korda had a rough day.

The American Women's PGA Championship winner faces an uphill battle to make the cut after carding a three-over 74 at the Evian Resort Golf Club.

Early clubhouse leaders Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand and American Yealimi Noh both shot opening 65s.

Osaka, men's 'Big 3' say yes to US Open

NEW YORK • Naomi Osaka will defend her title at next month's US Open, organisers said on Wednesday, after she withdrew from the last two Grand Slams because of mental health issues.

The Japanese world No. 2 is scheduled to play her first tennis match in almost two months at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the men's section, the "Big Three" of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - all tied with a record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles - will also compete.

City to axe France friendly due to curbs

LONDON • Manchester City have cancelled a pre-season friendly in France against Ligue 2 side Troyes due to British quarantine requirements, the English Premier League football champions said on Wednesday.

Under the regulations, anyone arriving in Britain from France must quarantine for five to 10 days, making the game "too difficult to overcome".

