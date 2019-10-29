Sports World: S'pore unbeaten at Canoe Polo Asian Cup

S'pore unbeaten at Canoe Polo Asian Cup

Singapore won the senior women's gold at the Canoe Polo Asian Cup in Deqing, China, on Sunday, after beating Chinese Taipei 6-2 in the final. The Republic had defeated Hong Kong, China, Iran and Japan earlier.

Singapore also competed in the men's senior and Under-21 categories in the Oct 24-27 competition.

Astros seek to finish off dream comeback

WASHINGTON • The Houston Astros have moved within one victory of their second World Series title in three seasons, following their 7-1 victory over the Washington Nationals in Game 5 to edge ahead 3-2 on Sunday.

Yordan Alvarez, Carlos Correa and George Springer each hit two-run home runs, as the visiting Astros took advantage of a last-minute change in starting pitchers by the Nationals, who had won the first two games.

REUTERS

Brown soars to first European Tour win

VILAMOURA (Portugal) • English golfer Steven Brown shot a five-under 66 for a 267 total to win his first European Tour title by a single stroke at the Portugal Masters on Sunday.

The 32-year-old, who signed for a season-best 65 on Saturday and started the final round three shots off the lead, ended the day with three birdies and an eagle on the par-five 12th at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.

South Africans Justin Walters (66) and Brandon Stone (70) were tied for second.

REUTERS

Federer skips Paris to focus on ATP Finals

PARIS • World No. 3 Roger Federer yesterday withdrew from this week's Paris Masters, as he fine-tunes his schedule heading into the season-ending ATP Finals.

The 38-year-old Swiss lifted a record-extending 10th Swiss Indoors championship title in his home town of Basel on Sunday and has decided not to play back-to-back weeks at this stage of the season.

REUTERS