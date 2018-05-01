Sports World: S'pore U-21s finish top of group despite loss

S'pore U-21s finish top of group despite loss

The Singapore Under-21s football side finished top of Group B despite losing 0-1 to Cambodia in their final Hassanal Bolkiah Trophy group game in Brunei yesterday.

Sos Suhana's 22nd-minute winner was enough to seal victory and for Cambodia to qualify for the semi-finals as group runners-up.

Singapore will play the Timor Leste Under-21s in tomorrow's semi-finals while Cambodia meet Myanmar.

Can set to leave Reds for Juventus

LONDON • Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has agreed a five-year contract with Italian champions Juventus, according to reports in Italy yesterday.

The 24-year-old Germany international, who is now out with a back injury, will sign as early as this week, Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

Can can leave Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of the season, and Gazzetta said that he has already agreed a deal worth €6 million (S$9.6 million) per year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Horschel and Piercy win PGA team event

NEW ORLEANS (Louisiana) • Billy Horschel won his second Zurich Classic of New Orleans title, the PGA Tour's only official team event, on Sunday by teaming up with fellow American Scott Piercy for a one-stroke victory over compatriots Jason Dufner and Pat Perez to add to his 2013 triumph.

They posted a bogey-free final round of five-under 65 in the alternate shot format to finish on 22-under 266 at TPC Louisiana.

South Africans Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen were third on 268.

REUTERS

Germany's Stindl to miss World Cup

BERLIN • Germany midfielder Lars Stindl will miss the World Cup after suffering a high-grade injury, his Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach said in an official statement on Sunday.

Stindl, one of the stars of last year's Confederations Cup-winning squad, twisted his ankle in the club's 1-1 draw at Schalke on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, who has four goals in 11 caps for Germany, said he was "very bitter that his World Cup dreams have been destroyed".

XINHUA

Azarenka to compete in Europe again

•LONDON • Former world No. 1 tennis player Victoria Azarenka is returning to compete in Europe after a custody battle over her son Leo prevented her from leaving the United States.

The California-based Belarusian, 28, confirmed that she would be lining up at the Madrid Open from May 5 in a post on Twitter yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE