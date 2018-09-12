Sports World: S'pore to host World Silat C'ship from Dec 13-16

S'pore to host World Silat C'ship from Dec 13-16

The Singapore Silat Federation has confirmed that the Republic will host this year's World Pencak Silat Championship from Dec 13-16 at the OCBC Arena.

The national sports association announced this on its Facebook page last night.

The Straits Times had reported on Aug 30 that Singapore was looking to step in as host after Indonesia, who was supposed to stage the biennial competition, decided to pull out.

Uefa to introduce 3rd club competition from 2021

SPLIT • A third Uefa club competition is set to be introduced from the 2021-22 season, the head of the association representing Europe's biggest football clubs said yesterday. However, no details on how it would be organised or when it would take place were given yet.

Europe currently has two club competitions - the Champions League which features 32 teams in the group stage, and the second-tier Europa League which has 48.

REUTERS

Lyons to replace Probst as Usoc chairman

WASHINGTON • United States Olympic Committee (Usoc) chairman Larry Probst will step down at the end of the year, announced the organisation, which has faced criticism for its handling of recent sexual abuse scandals.

Susanne Lyons, an independent Usoc board member who until last month served as its acting chief executive, will start a four-year term as chairman on Jan 1. She was replaced as chief executive by Sarah Hirshland.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rugby World Cup could feature 24 teams in 2023

MELBOURNE • The Rugby World Cup could be expanded to 24 teams from the current 20 by the 2023 tournament in France, World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper has said.

The sport's global showpiece has featured 20 teams since the 1999 tournament in Wales and the same number will compete next year in Japan. However, Gosper said that the sport is looking to expand and it is about growing the global game - getting interest from fans and commercial interest in new markets.

REUTERS