Sports World: S'pore to host Water Polo Challengers Cup

S'pore to host Water Polo Challengers Cup

For the first time, Singapore will host the Fina Water Polo Challengers Cup at the OCBC Aquatic Centre from Oct 9-13.

The hosts are in Group A alongside Malaysia, Philippines, Zimbabwe and Ireland. Group B will feature Austria, Indonesia, Chinese Taipei, India and Hong Kong. The top team from each group will meet in the final.

Tickets start from $10. Go to sportshub.com.sg/event-detail/574

United expect drop in revenue and profit

LONDON • Premier League football club Manchester United yesterday forecast falls in their 2019-20 season revenue and core profit after missing out on a berth in the lucrative Champions League.

The 20-time English champions, who failed to qualify for the tournament last season, predicted revenue between £560 million (S$960.9 million) and £580 million, down from £627.1 million for the 2018-19 term. The Red Devils also said the club expected an adjusted core profit of £155 million to £165 million, down from £185.8 million last year.

REUTERS

Rugby chiefs rebuff Folau return claims

SYDNEY • International rugby league's governing body yesterday rejected sacked Wallaby Israel Folau's claim he had been cleared to make a shock return to the sport representing Tonga.

The full-back, who was fired by Rugby Australia over incendiary social media posts, said on Monday night that he had received the green light to rejoin the 13-man code he left for rugby union in 2010.

But the Rugby League International Federation issued a terse rebuff, saying "that statement is incorrect" and they had not "been formally asked to consider this matter".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Young Schumachers to race in Russian GP

LONDON • Two Schumachers will compete in Russian Grand Prix support races this weekend.

Seven-time Formula One champion Michael's son Mick, 20, is racing in Formula Two and younger brother and ex-driver Ralf's son David, 18, is taking the Formula Three seat of injured Australian Alex Peroni.

REUTERS