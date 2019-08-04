Sports World: S'pore swimmers set mixed relay record

S'pore swimmers set mixed relay record

Quah Zheng Wen, Darren Chua, Quah Ting Wen and Cherlyn Yeoh set a national record in the mixed 4x 100m freestyle relay at the Fina Swimming World Cup in Japan yesterday.

The quartet clocked 3min 27.75sec to claim the bronze behind Australia (3:24.89) and Hungary (3:27.56) to better the previous mark of 3:30.26 set by Chua, Jonathan Tan, Quah Jing Wen and Yeoh at last month's world championships in South Korea.

N. Korea wants to play South in Pyongyang

SEOUL • North Korea has nominated Pyongyang as the host venue for the World Cup qualifying match against South Korea in October, clearing the way for the two countries to play on North Korean soil for the first time in almost 30 years.

The Asian Football Confederation confirmed to Reuters yesterday that the North Koreans had requested that the Oct 15 game be played at the 50,000-capacity Kim Il Sung Stadium.

The countries last faced each other in Pyongyang in 1990.

REUTERS

LA rivals' clash is key Xmas game in NBA

LOS ANGELES • The intra-city rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers will headline the National Basketball Association's five-game Christmas Day schedule, according to ESPN.

In addition to the battle of LA, the Golden State Warriors will host the Houston Rockets at their new home, the Chase Arena in San Francisco.

The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to the Philadelphia 76ers, while defending champions Toronto Raptors will host the Boston Celtics, and the New Orleans Pelicans will play at the Denver Nuggets.

REUTERS

Webster costs Brighton about £20m

LONDON • Brighton have signed English defender Adam Webster on a four-year deal from Championship side Bristol City in a club-record deal, the Premier League team announced yesterday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed, but the British media reported that the Seagulls paid around £20 million (S$33.4 million).

Club boss Graham Potter hailed the 24-year-old Webster as someone who "fits the profile of the type of player we want to bring to the club".

REUTERS