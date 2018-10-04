Sports World : S'pore strike gold in Chinese Taipei

S'pore strike gold in Chinese Taipei

Singapore won a gold, a silver and two bronzes at the Asian School Tenpin Bowling Championships in Chinese Taipei yesterday.

Alena Dang and Colleen Pee won the girls' doubles, with teammates Quek Lu Yi and Arianne Tay third in the same event.

The pairs of Xavier Teo and Eugene Yeo, and Brandon Ong and Gerald Teng, were second and third respectively in the boys' doubles.

Appeals by Mutu, Pechstein rejected

ZURICH • The European Court of Human Rights has rejected appeals by retired footballer Adrian Mutu and speed skater Claudia Pechstein, who claimed their cases were not given a fair hearing by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Five-time Olympic champion Pechstein was banned by the International Skating Union for two years in 2009.

That same year, CAS also rejected an appeal by Mutu against Fifa's decision to order him to pay his former club Chelsea €17.17 million (S$27.3 million) in damages following a positive test for cocaine.

Del Potro cruises into China Open quarters

BEIJING • Top seed Juan Martin del Potro avoided the fate of third seed Grigor Dimitrov to surge into the last eight of the China Open, after sealing his spot at the season-ending ATP Finals yesterday.

The Argentinian dismissed Russia's Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) to set up a quarter-final clash with Filip Krajinovic of Serbia, while Bulgarian Dimitrov was upset by Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Elsewhere, home favourite Kei Nishikori put down a marker in his quest for a third Japan Open title after outgunning France's Benoit Paire 6-3, 7-5 to reach the last eight yesterday.

Croatian court rejects charge against Modric

ZAGREB • A Croatian court yesterday rejected a charge against Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric of giving false testimony in a criminal trial involving former Dinamo Zagreb chief executive Zdravko Mamic.

An e-mail to Reuters by the Zagreb municipal criminal court said the charge, made by the Croatia state attorney in March, had been stood down, but gave no explanation for its ruling.

The state attorney's office can appeal against the decision.

Koepka denies rift with Johnson

GLASGOW • American Brooks Koepka yesterday dismissed reports that he fought with teammate Dustin Johnson following the United States' dismal Ryder Cup loss to Europe last weekend, saying that the world No. 1 was still one of his best friends.

The Telegraph newspaper had reported that Koepka and Johnson clashed after they were invited to Europe's team room after the 171/2-101/2 defeat at Le Golf National in France.

But Koepka told reporters at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland, which starts today, that "there was no argument".

