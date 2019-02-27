Sports World: S'pore shooters off target in World Cup

S'pore shooters off target in World Cup

None of the four Singapore women shooters made the finals at the New Delhi World Cup leg yesterday.

Martina Veloso and Jasmine Ser were 23rd (1,167 points) and 42nd (1,161) respectively in the 50m rifle three-positions, with the former missing out on the final eight by four points.

In the 10m air pistol, Teo Shun Xie (570), in 27th place, was also four points behind the last qualifier, while Teh Xiu Hong shot 569 for 30th spot. Ho Xiu Yi had finished sixth in last Saturday's opening event - the women's 10m air rifle.

Tampines down Yangon in AFC Cup

Three goals in 13 second-half minutes helped Tampines Rovers get their AFC Cup campaign off to a winning start yesterday.

The Stags beat Yangon United 3-1 in their Group F clash in Myanmar thanks to goals from Khairul Amri, Zehrudin Mehmedovic and Ryutaro Megumi.

Tampines' next match is against Hanoi FC on March 12 at the Jalan Besar Stadium. The Vietnamese team thrashed Cambodia's Nagaworld FC 10-0 yesterday to top Group F on goal difference.

Qatar may share an expanded World Cup

ABU DHABI • The United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Oman could stage some 2022 World Cup matches in order to hold an expanded event, if the countries have resolved their diplomatic dispute with tournament host Qatar, the UAE's sports chief Mohammed Khalfan al-Romaithi said yesterday.

World governing body Fifa is expected to decide next month whether it will expand the Finals from 32 to 48 teams.

REUTERS

Simeone faces Uefa probe for lewd action

PARIS • European football's governing body Uefa announced on Monday it has started disciplinary proceedings into improper conduct by Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone.

The Argentinian celebrated his side's first goal in their 2-0 Champions League last-16, first-leg win over Juventus on Feb 20 by grasping his genitals and thrusting out his groin.

Simeone apologised and said it was to recognise his team's courage.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Federer off to winning start in 100th-title bid

DUBAI • Roger Federer began his latest quest for a 100th ATP title with a battling 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 win over Philipp Kohlschreiber in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who has been stuck on 99 titles since triumphing at his hometown Basel tournament last October, next faces Fernando Verdasco after the world No. 32 got past Italian qualifier Thomas Fabbiano 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

REUTERS