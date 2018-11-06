Sports World: S'pore shooters add two bronzes in Kuwait

S'pore shooters add two bronzes in Kuwait

Singapore's shooters clinched two bronzes in the 10m air rifle men and women's junior team events at the Asian Airgun Championships in Kuwait yesterday.

Gai Tianrui, Emmanuel Chan and Lee Zheng Hang finished third in the men's event while the women's trio of Cecilia Ng, Fernel Tan and Noor Syaakirah Shamon also delivered a bronze. Tessa Neo won a silver in the women's 10m air rifle on Sunday, and was part of the team that finished second.

Rooney to play one more time for England

LONDON • Wayne Rooney will come out of international retirement to earn his 120th cap for England in a friendly against the United States at Wembley on Nov 15. The 33-year-old will make a one-off appearance and the match will benefit his charitable foundation.

Rooney, who now plays for DC United in Major League Soccer, announced his retirement from international football in August last year.

Desisa finally wins New York Marathon

NEW YORK • Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa edged out compatriot Shura Kitata to win the men's title and Kenya's Mary Keitany captured her fourth women's crown on Sunday at the 48th New York City Marathon.

Two-time Boston Marathon champion Desisa, second in New York in 2014 and third in 2015 and 2017, finally claimed the crown in 2hr 5min 59sec with Kitata only two seconds back. Keitany crossed the finish line in 2:22:48, ahead of compatriot Vivian Cheruiyot in 2:26:02.

DeChambeau soars on eagle to win in Vegas

LAS VEGAS • Bryson DeChambeau drained a massive eagle putt on his way to winning the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas by one stroke on Sunday.

Locked in a battle with defending champion Patrick Cantlay (65), DeChambeau's putt from just inside 60 feet on the 16th hole helped him to a final-round 66 and a combined total of 21-under 263.

