Sports World: S'pore sailor Lo 33rd in Laser world c'ship

S'pore sailor Lo 33rd in Laser world c'ship

Singapore sailor Ryan Lo finished 33rd at the 2021 International Laser Class Association Standard Men's World Championship in Spain yesterday.

The 24-year-old was among a field of 135 sailors who competed in the event at the Barcelona International Sailing Centre.

Coutinho tips Xavi for Barcelona success

BARCELONA • Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho said on Monday he thinks new Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez will be a success at the troubled Catalan giants.

Despite being a bit-part player under the sacked Ronald Koeman, the 29-year-old has earned himself a recall to the national team after a year out for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Fury brothers send warning to Jake Paul

LONDON • Tommy Fury vowed to knock YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul out in the second round when the pair square off on Dec 18 in Tampa, Florida, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson said in a video on Twitter on Monday.

Tyson, the World Boxing Council heavyweight champion who is training Tommy for the fight, also warned Paul that the pair was "coming for you".

REUTERS

Smith Rowe handed first England call-up

LONDON • Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe received his first call-up to the England senior squad while Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, James Ward-Prowse have not reported for duty, the Football Association said on Monday.

The Three Lions need four points from their final two group games, starting with Albania on Friday, to be certain of qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

REUTERS