Sports World: S'pore play Ireland for water polo final spot

S'pore play Ireland for water polo final spot

Singapore meet Ireland tonight at the OCBC Aquatic Centre for top spot in Group A of the Fina Water Polo Challengers' Cup, after they beat the Philippines 11-7 and Malaysia 15-7 respectively to stay unbeaten.

In Group B, Austria kept their perfect record by overcoming Indonesia 11-9 and will enter tomorrow's final by beating India.

Feng shocks No. 1 Chen in German Open

Singapore paddler Feng Tianwei upset world No. 1 Chen Meng of China in the round of 16 at the German Open yesterday.

The 33-year-old world No. 12 won 11-6, 11-2, 11-4, 11-8 in Bremen. She will face German Shan Xiaona in the quarter-finals today.

Sweet 16 for Biles as she extends mark

STUTTGART • Gymnastics star Simone Biles claimed a record-extending 16th world championships gold medal and her fifth all-around title on Thursday night.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

