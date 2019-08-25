Sports World: S'pore para-shuttler falters in world meet

S'pore para-shuttler falters in world meet

BASEL • Singapore shuttler Tay Wei Ming lost 21-18, 21-19 to Bartlomiej Mroz of Poland in the quarter-finals of the men's singles SU5 class at the Badminton World Federation Para-Badminton World Championships yesterday.

Wesley earns Villa first EPL win in 3 years

LONDON • Wesley fired Aston Villa to their first Premier League win for over three years as the Brazilian's maiden goal for his new football club inspired a 2-0 victory over Everton on Friday.

After losing to Tottenham and Bournemouth in their first two games, Villa finally got their campaign up and running on their return to the top flight after a three-year absence.

Anwar El Ghazi added the second in stoppage time to ensure Villa were able to celebrate the end of a 15-match winless run in the Premier League dating back to a victory over Norwich in February 2016.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Australia stun US in basketball warm-up

MELBOURNE • San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills sank a game-high 30 points as Australia beat the United States for the first time yesterday, stunning the basketball world champions 98-94 in a huge upset in the World Cup warm-up.

Andrew Bogut added 16 points with nine rebounds and four assists while Joe Ingles scored 15 and seven assists in front of 52,079 fans in Melbourne - the biggest crowd ever to watch a game of basketball in Australia.

Boston's Kemba Walker led the US with 22 points off the bench, but it was not enough to prevent a rare defeat for Gregg Popovich's team in a massive wake-up call ahead of the World Cup in China, which tips off on Saturday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE