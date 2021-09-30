Sports World: S'pore paddlers through to Asian C'ships q-finals

S'pore paddlers through to Asian C'ships q-finals

Singapore's men's team yesterday secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the Asian Table Tennis Championships' championship division with a 3-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in the first division semi-finals.

Clarence Chew beat Ali Alkhadrawi 3-0 in the fourth match at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar to score the winning point for the Republic.

They will play Kazakhstan next to determine seeding places for the subsequent round.

Full crowds in Liga, rules lifted save for Catalonia

MADRID • Spanish football clubs will be allowed to open their stadiums up to 100 per cent capacity from this weekend after national restrictions brought in to combat the Covid-19 pandemic were lifted yesterday.

Local measures remain in place which is likely to prevent cash-strapped Barcelona from throwing their doors fully open just yet. Catalonia, the home of Barcelona, said it will keep its attendance limit of 60 per cent in stadiums of more than 10,000 people.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE