Sports World: S'pore paddlers all out of Asian C'ships

S'pore paddlers all out of Asian C'ships

Singapore's involvement at the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Doha ended yesterday as Goi Rui Xuan lost 11-9, 11-2, 11-3 to South Korean Jeon Ji-hee in the round of 32, while Clarence Chew fell to Japan's Hiroto Shinozuka 11-7, 11-8, 11-5 at the same stage of the men's singles.

Both women's and men's doubles pairs exited in the quarter-finals. Lin Ye and Wong Xin Ru lost to Chinese Taipei's Cheng Hsien-tzu and Liu Hsing-yin 11-6, 8-11, 11-7, 11-8 while men's pair Chew and Beh Kun Ting lost 11-9, 11-7, 12-10 to Indians Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

PSG start with Messi but lose for first time

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain suffered their first defeat of the season when they were beaten 2-0 at Rennes yesterday to drop their first Ligue 1 points of the season.

Despite Lionel Messi, who has yet to get off the mark domestically, in the visitors' first XI, goals by Gaetan Laborde and Flavien Tait ended PSG's eight-game winning run in the league.

REUTERS

All to play for at PGA, LPGA events in US

NEW YORK • South Koreans Ko Jin-young and Park In-bee, the world No. 2 and 3 respectively, forged a tie atop the leaderboard on Saturday after two rounds of the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, New Jersey.

The duo had matching six-under 65s to soar to 11-under 131, two clear of Thai Patty Tavatanakit (65).

At the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship, Sahith Theegala had a five-under 67 and led by one shot at 18-under 198 after 54 holes, with a four-way tie for second.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE