Sports World: S'pore out of AFC U-16 Women's C'ship

S'pore out of AFC U-16 Women's C'ship

The Singapore team were eliminated from the Asian Football Confederation Under-16 Women's Championship qualifiers after a 4-0 thrashing by Iran in Hisor, Tajikistan on Wednesday night.

The girls had beaten the hosts 4-1 last Saturday, with Putri Nur Syaliza netting a hat-trick, before losing 6-0 to Thailand on Monday. They end their Group C fixtures against minnows Northern Mariana Islands on Sunday.

S'pore to send team to The Sultan's Gold Cup

The Football Association of Singapore yesterday announced a 26-strong squad for The Sultan's Gold Cup in Kuala Lumpur from Sept 25-Oct20.

The majority of players selected hail from the National Football League, with 10 from Singapore Premier League side the Young Lions.

The team are drawn in Group D of the annual amateur tournament, alongside Persatuan Bolasepak Melayu Selangor, army side Angkatan Tentera Malaysia and Penjara FC.

Joseph to focus on Japan coaching role

TOKYO • Japan head coach Jamie Joseph is set to relinquish control of Super Rugby's Sunwolves to concentrate on the host team's run-in to the 2019 World Cup.

The New Zealander revealed he would step down as Sunwolves coach after combining both roles last season. He will, however, preserve close ties between the Tokyo side, who are co-based in Singapore, and the national team.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rose to defend Indonesia golf title

JAKARTA • World No. 1 golfer Justin Rose will return to Royale Jakarta Golf Club in December to defend his Indonesian Masters title, the organisers said yesterday.

The 38-year-old Englishman, who finished second at the BMW Championship this month, will feature in the season-ending Asian Tour event from Dec 13 to 16.

REUTERS