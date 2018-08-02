Sports World: S'pore Open to kick off Asian Tour once more

S'pore Open to kick off Asian Tour once more

The 2019 SMBC Singapore Open will be played from Jan 17 to 20 and it will once again be the opening event on the Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour Organisation.

The US$1 million (S$1.36 million) event, won by Spanish star Sergio Garcia this year, will be played on the Serapong Course at Sentosa Golf Club - its traditional home since 2005.

For the third successive year, it will be part of The Open Qualifying Series. The leading four non-exempt players will secure places for the 148th Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland from July 18 to 21.

Irfan and Ikhsan on target for Young Lions

Brothers Irfan and Ikhsan Fandi both scored as the Young Lions upset second-placed Tampines Rovers 2-1 at Jalan Besar in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) last night.

At Bedok, Geylang International skipper Anders Aplin netted his first pro goal and led his team to a 1-0 win over Balestier Khalsa, before he leaves for Japan next Monday to finalise a loan move to J2 League side Matsumoto Yamaga.

Meanwhile, Hougang United stayed bottom after losing 2-1 at home to fifth-placed Warriors FC.

Trade-off sees Son playing in Asiad

SEOUL • Son Heung-min will miss South Korea's first two matches at the Asian Cup in January under a compromise agreed with Tottenham to release him for this month's Asian Games, the Korea Football Association said yesterday.

The South Korean footballer will fly to Indonesia for the Asian Games - where a gold medal is likely to win him exemption from military service - after Spurs' English Premier League season opener against Newcastle United on Aug 11.

The deal with Spurs sees Son, 26, ruled out of South Korea's Asian Cup games on Jan 7 and 11 against the Philippines and Kyrgyzstan, as well as an international friendly in November.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Everton pay £19m for Barca's Digne

LONDON • Everton have signed defender Lucas Digne from Spanish football champions Barcelona for a reported £19 million (S$34 million) on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said yesterday.

The 25-year-old France international joins the Toffees after two seasons in Barcelona, where he made 46 appearances across all competitions, as the Nou Camp outfit won the LaLiga last term and retained the Spanish King's Cup.

REUTERS